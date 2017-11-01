Recipes from Rose’s Kitchen

Soup is one of my favourites to make. It makes you feel warm all-over on a cold, wet day, and it is all you really need. You can make hearty soups which are great for a meal when you are in a hurry and then have lots left over for lunch and the freezer. One of my favourite cookbooks is ‘The Soup Sisters Cookbook’ edited by Sharon Hapton. The recipes are simple and easy to follow. She has two other cookbooks, with her latest ‘The Soup Sisters Family Cookbook’ available now.

I have the best intentions, when I make soup, to make enough for our dinner and lunch the next day. I always start with a small pot and a recipe. The recipe is just a guideline, as I am always changing it, because of what is in my garden and fridge. It isn’t long before I have to switch to a bigger pot, then finally switch to the mega pot, which makes enough soup for 30 people. Guess we will be eating and sharing soup for awhile!!! Poor John.

Cannellini and Kale Soup

Most soups call for vegetable, chicken or beef stock. Here are my thoughts on using stock: I don’t use stock unless I have time to make it from scratch. I don’t buy stock because of all the chemicals they put in it. If I do buy stock it is organic, and I carefully read the ingredient list because sometimes the word “organic” is misused, and besides, if you use fresh ingredients and sea salt, you will make an awesome soup. Sometimes, I simply put everything in a crock pot the night before, and in the morning, plug it in. Your soup is ready when you come home.

1 onion, diced

1/4 cup sunflower seed oil

12 cloves garlic, sliced

6 cups chopped kale leaves

1/2 lb Italian sausage, sliced or diced

1 /2 cup white wine

8 cups chicken stock or water

2 cups canned diced tomatoes with their juice

1/2 cup cannellini (white kidney) beans, drained and rinsed

5 or more fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese for garnish-optional

1. In a large pot, over medium heat, sauté the onion in the oil, until the onion is softened.

2.Stir in the garlic. Sauté until the edges of the garlic start turning a light brown color and the mixture starts to feel tacky on the bottom of the pot when you stir with a spoon.

3. Add the Kale and sausage. Sauté until the kale wilts, about 3 minutes.

4. Add the wine and cook until the boozy smell disappears, about 3 minutes.

5. Add the stock or water, tomatoes, beans, basil, and thyme. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low.

6. Simmer, uncovered until the sausage is cooked and the flavors have blended, about 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Pea, Carrot and Dill

You can leave the soup chunky or puree it for a thick texture.

3 quarts vegetable stock or water

2 cups split peas

3 Tbsp oil

3 potatoes, peeled and diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 onion, diced

5 cloves garlic, diced

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

4 Tbsp finely chopped fresh dill

2 tsp celery seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

1. In a large pot sauté the onion and garlic in oil until tender.

2. Add to the pot the stock or water, split peas, potatoes, carrots and celery. Bring to boil on high heat then turn the heat down to a gentle simmer.

3. Simmer uncovered, until the peas are tender and falling apart about 1 hour.

4. Stir in the parsley, dill and celery seeds. Puree the soup until smooth and then add salt and pepper to taste.

5. For an extra touch at the end, add a bit of cream.