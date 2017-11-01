Manitoulin students fundraise for hurricane victims

‘From Our Island to Your Island’ to help former MSS student’

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) civics students are fundraising to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma which devastated Florida and parts of the USA this year.

“I have been to Marco Island (population 16,413) in Florida many times with my family and as we were following the path of the hurricane (Harvey) I showed my class photos of our time there,” shared MSS civics teacher Lisa Addison. “After the hurricane hit, we were looking at photos of the destruction there and across the US and the kids were flabbergasted.”

Ms. Addison said her civics students also read the news about hurricane Irma and had class discussions about what it was like for the people affected by the two hurricanes.

“The students talked about people they knew in Florida and started discussing ways to help,” said Ms. Addison. “I also spoke to them about Nathan Wong, a former MSS student, who lost his family’s home and possessions due to Hurricane Irma in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).”

Ms. Addison’s two civics classes decided that they wanted to do something to help Mr. Wong and victims on Marco Island and came up with the fundraising idea ‘From Our Island to Your Island.’

“The students set a goal to fundraise $1,000 to help Mr. Wong and his family,” shared Ms. Addison. “If they raise over $1,000, a second victim will be selected, one from Marco Island. We will be reaching out to the Marco Eagle, the local newspaper, for a recommended individual or family in need.”

The MSS students approached Island businesses they work for or that are owned by their family and asked permission to place donation cans at their front desk or cash counter.

“Donation cans are located at BJ’s and Addison’s, Bare Naked Beauty, Ralf Island Truck Parts, Anchor Inn Hotel, Manitoulin Transport, Little Current Guardian Pharmacy and Central Pharmacy in Gore Bay,” Ms. Addison explained. “They will be collected at the end of November.”

Students also hosted a bake sale at MSS recently and will be making and collecting goods to sell at the MSS Christmas Shopping Spree on Saturday, November 18.

“Through this project the students are learning that even a smallish island in Northern Ontario can still have a big impact on someone else in the world,” concluded Ms. Addison.

Nathan Wong, formerly of Spring Bay, resides on Tortola, BVI with his partner and two young children. The family survived Hurricane Irma, huddled in a neighbour’s basement but lost their home and all their possessions.

If you would like to make a donation to the MSS students’ fundraising efforts, please contact Ms. Addison at 705-368-7000, ext. 6723.