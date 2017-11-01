Little Current resident wins big with ENCORE

Toronto–Congratulations to Richard Madahbee of Little Current for winning $100,000 with ENCORE.

“I always buy ENCORE with my tickets,” shared Richard, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his windfall. “I’m an early riser so I checked my ticket first thing on Thursday morning after the draw. I used the OLG Lottery app and when I realized that I had won, I was so excited.”

Richard, a single dad of three, called close family members to share the good news. “My twin brother didn’t believe me at first!” laughed Richard.

The 54-year-old delivery man plans to use his prize money to buy his house. “I can relax a bit more knowing that I will be living in my own home,” he shared.

“Also, I can also do more of what’s important to me and that’s helping people,” concluded Richard.

ENCORE can be played in conjunction with most online lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Guardian Pharmacy on Meredith Street East in Little Current.