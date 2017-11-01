Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

The annual, elementary Flag Football Championships were hosted on a perfect, football-weather day at Assiginack Public School last Thursday. A record, ten teams from five schools, had an amazing crisp and sunny day to show their stuff on the grid-iron. With this many teams, there were two divisions fighting for the two golden football trophies up for grabs.

In the “A” category, Gore Bay’s C. C. McLean Colts ran wild with three wins and one tie. The tie was with Little Current, who also had the exact same record. However, the first place tie was broken by C. C. McLean having a +69 point differential compared to LCPS’s +36.

Kudos to the Colts featuring: Anthony Dearing, Jordan Bailey, Trent Bell, Nate Merrylees-Cooper, Damien Merrylees, Abby Witty, Jonathan Deremo and Coach, Mr. Dan Smith.

In the “B” pool the C.M.P.S. Eagles put together four consecutive wins to be able to hoist the golden football. They came up against up an equally tough, Wasse Abin Pontic squad in their final game who gave them their closest contest however, Central Manitoulin edged them by just two points.

The Mindemoya “B” team consisted of Delaney Bridgeman, Carter Moggy, Aiden McCarthy, Zoe Redmond, Ethan Cooper, Zach Gibbons, Rhys Allison, Lindsay Shepherd, Bay Migwans, Hayden Young and Coach, Ellen Ferguson.

Thanks to host and organizer from Assiginack Jeremy Mailloux and his army of volunteers. Good job team!

Panther Points!

The Atom Panthers are coming of a recent one and one home record at the NEMI Complexx. Two weekends ago the well-seasoned, of generally 9-10 year old set beat the visiting Elliot Lake Wildcats handily 7 – 2. However this past weekend the Copper Cliff minor atom squad doubled up on the local side 6 – 3. The team will suit up against the Sudbury Minor Atom Wolves this Sunday at 4:00 PM, home at the NEMI Centre.

Rapids’ sniper still leads league!

Despite Gregory Trudeau-Paquet’s French River Rapids’ dropping from first place in the N.O.J.H.L’s (Northern Ontario Junior Hockey Association) eastern division to fifth of the six teams, the youngster has been able to still stand atop the league’s scoring statistics!

The Rapids, after their meteoric rise in NOJHL and national rankings have dropped to ninth of the N.O.J.H.L.’s twelve team’s overall standings. Being on the lower side on the score-sheet has not seemed to dampen Trudeau-Paquet’s production. Greg, still tops the Points and Goals leader boards with an impressive 18 goals, 13 assists, equaling 31 points in only 21 games.! Keep up the hard work, Greg.

Volleyball star shows in post-secondary court

Kudos to Wiikwemkoong’s Winona Ominika (mother, Vanessa), on being named to Sir Sanford Fleming’s College Varsity Volleyball Team. Winona is a hardworking athlete who excels at multiple sports. Keep working hard, Winona.

Remembrance Day activity to make memories

With Halloween advertising starting to dissipate around us, how about an event supporting Remembrance Day?! On Sunday, November 12th why not participate in the Run to Remember at College Boareal, just off Lassalle Boulevard in Sudbury? The action starts at 9 AM along the institution’s nature trails with distances for everyone at one, three and six, km lengths of running and walking courses.

The Running Room event asks for$25 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for kids under seven. For more information you can email: Emilie.Lacroix@collegeboreal.ca or check out the Running Room page at: https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/?raceId=14474.

A good sport is good for sports

chipstoquips@gmail.com