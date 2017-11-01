MANITOULIN—Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Mike Mantha held a Fall Harvest Food Drive in support of Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) this past weekend.

Mr. Mantha was set up at the Little Current Foodland, Manitowaning Freshmart and Mindemoya Foodland throughout Saturday (rotating between the three locations) accepting non-perishable donations.

“This is a hard time of year for people in need,” said Mr. Mantha. “The food drive was absolutely fantastic. A lot of people came out to support the event. The generosity of people on Manitoulin Island is always amazing. We definitely filled up a few shelves at MFR.”

Mr. Mantha has also held food drives in Elliot Lake and Blind River so far this fall.

“We were thrilled to have been a part of the food drive,” said MFR Executive Director Marnie Hall Brown. “It was great to see so many people come forward to help.”

If you missed the food drive, you can drop off your non-perishable donations at the MFR Help Centre at 27 Forest Street in Mindemoya (there are bins located outside for drop offs after hours). The food bank is available for those in need Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Please call 705-377-5532 for more information.