OPP identify Espanola man as the victim of Hwy 17 Whitefish accident

(WHITEFISH, ON) -On October 27, 2017 at 3:54 p.m., members of the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury Fire Department and the Sudbury District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Municipal Road 55 in Whitefish, Ontario.

A motor vehicle attempting to enter Highway 17 from Municipal Road 55 was struck by an Eastbound 5 Ton truck. The driver of the motor vehicle, Edwin DUHAIME, 76 years of age from Espanola, Ontario was pronounced deceased at the scene, a passenger in the motor vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The two occupants in the 5 Ton truck were not injured.

Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were on scene and completed an investigation. The Highway was closed for approximately 6 hours. Their will be no charges laid in relation to this collision.