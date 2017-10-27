Fatal collision on Hwy 17 and Municipal Road 55 in Whitefish

(WHITEFISH, ON) -On October 27, 2017 at 3:54 p.m., members of the Sudbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury Fire Department and the Sudbury District Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Municipal Road 55 in Whitefish, Ontario.

A motor vehicle attempting to enter Highway 17 from Municipal Road 55 was struck by an Eastbound 5 Ton truck.

Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are on scene investigating and the Highway remains closed at this time. It has been confirmed that the driver of the motor vehicle is deceased and a passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. The driver of the 5 Ton truck was not injured.

It is unknown at this time how long the Highway will remain closed for the investigation.

Please do not call 911 for an update. Ontario 511 is available to the public via phone line or on the internet for Highway closure updates.