Tryouts begin for Manitoulin Secondary boys and girls hockey

MANITOULIN—The high school hockey season is just around the corner and tryouts are underway for both the boys and girls Manitoulin Secondary School Mustang teams.

“We have selected our 2017/2018 season, but I am looking at a couple more potential players this week who were unable to try out last week,” said boys’ coach Steve Doane last week. “We are starting practices as well this week in M’Chigeeng, but 10 of the players are also on the volleyball team and the exhibition hockey games conflict with volleyball events so we will be opting out of the exhibition schedule. We won’t be starting games until the regular season gets underway in early November.”

Mr. Doane said the team roster is looking good for this season with nine returning players. “We will have our core group back, which is great,” said Mr. Doane. “It will be hard to replace Alex Smith’s goal scoring ability, but I am optimistic that we can compete for a playoff spot this year.”

The team includes: Connor Belmore, Keegan Clark, Kyle Debassige, Nate Debassige, Parker Dickinson, Greg Doane, Bryce Draper, Brett Ense, Chris Haner, Tyler Hughson, Brandon Lewis, Jayden Little, Ben Marshall, Alex Martin, Matt Redmond, Josh Robinson, Tait Wallace and C.J. Wilson.

“We had 23 girls try out for the girls’ team this year,” said Mustangs girls’ hockey manager Lisa Addison, who is part of the coaching team along with Ina Wesno and coach Mike Meeker. “That was great to see that kind of growth in women’s hockey on the Island.”

Ms. Addison said that now the coaching team has the tough job of narrowing the girls down to a 17-member roster.

“Our first exhibition game is in Espanola against Espanola High School,” said Ms. Addison. “Our first home game is Thursday, November 9 at the M’Chigeeng arena at 5 pm against L’Horizon.”