WIIKWEMKOONG—The 3rd Annual Tour de Rez happened this past Sunday with 15 participants showing up on a beautiful fall morning to participate in the 26km route through Wiikwemkoong. Race organizers Ralph Gonawabi and Shane Mandamin continue to organize the event in order to provide participants with an opportunity to join others in a safe and fun bike race, while promoting cycling as an alternate form of physical activity for those who may not normally cycle. The event is held annually and is open to all interested participants.

This year’s winner of the race was Steve Hart of Manitowaning with a finish time of 48:48, followed by Phil Coteau of Sudbury in second place with a finish time of 1:02:05 and in third place, Michelle Hart of Manitowaning finished with a time of 1:04:39.

Results: Steve Hart (48:48); Phil Coteau (1:02:15); Michelle Hart (1:04:39); Steve Bondy (1:04:39); Ralph Gonawabi (1:10:24); Mary Dantouze (1:10:51); Shane Mandamin (1:10:53); Jonas Assiniwe (1:12:24); Scott Flammand (1:19:00); Maurice Fox (1:20:35); Sam Bondy (1:29:04); Natasha Peltier (1:36:57); Marie Ann Enosse (1:37:15); Curtis Fox (1:54:55); and Marcus Beaudry (1:54:55).