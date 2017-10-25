STOP program being offered in Gore Bay today

Free treatment to quite smoking being offered to Island residents

GORE BAY—The Sudbury and District Health Unit (SDHU) is hosting a free Smoking Treatment for Ontario Patients (STOP) program workshop in Gore Bay today, Wednesday, October 25.

“The workshop offered in partnership with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health,” explains a press release from the SDHU. “The STOP program is a province-wide initiative that delivers research-based, cost-free smoking cessation support to eligible Ontario smokers who wish to quit smoking.”

Eligible participants will attend the one-time group education session and receive five weeks of free nicotine patches.

“This will help double their chances of quitting smoking,” notes the release. “The education session provides information on the proper use of nicotine replacement therapy and on how to develop a quit plan.”

Those interested should contact the SDHU Tobacco Information Line at 705-522-3433 or 1-866-522-3433 (Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm) to see if they qualify and register.

A workshop will be held today, Wednesday, October 25, in Gore Bay at 5:30 pm. The location of the workshop will be supplied upon registration.