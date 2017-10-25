Providence Bay News & Notes

Brian Bush, co-owner and operator of The Providence Bay Tent and Trailer Park, took advantage of the fabulous fall weather now that the park has closed for the season. He hopped on his motorcycle and headed down country to attend the motorcycle rally at Port Dover on Friday the 13th. While down there, he enjoyed the opportunity to visit with family and friends and to take in a five day long blues festival.

By now, everyone probably knows that we are this year’s Harvest Glory Days winner in the intermediate town category for the second year in a row. We just thought that it would be great to toot our own horn again. Way to go to everyone who participated and to the ladies and men who spent hours of their time volunteering to decorate our town a big thank you. We will receive another leaf to add to our sign that is located at the fairgrounds.

Well, we are now using the new bridge spanning the Mindemoya River but we’re still going slow with only a single lane in use and the required streetlight to keep things orderly. The Bray Construction Company is now disassembling the bailey bridge that was in use all summer. It won’t be long now.

Congratulations go out to Kasy Smith on her engagement to Mike Hall. Kasy is the oldest daughter of Kelly Smith and Marie Neill.

The Twilight Seniors Club will be hosting Bid Euchre on Friday, October 27 at 1:30 pm in the afternoon. Bring a friend along and come out and have a fun afternoon of cards.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Rob Pearson who celebrates on October 30.

Happy Anniversary wishes go out to Riley and Amanda Wright who celebrate on October 31.

With Halloween coming up, don’t forget to make sure and get treats to give out to the kiddies. You wouldn’t want to get ‘tricked’ if you don’t have any. Also, be careful if you’re out and about that night, sometimes in their excitement, the children don’t always pay attention to traffic. Drive slow.

Don’t forget about the monthly curling club breakfast that will be held on Thursday, November 2 from 7-9 am. Come on out and support this fundraiser.

The Annual Providence Bay Meat Spiel will soon be coming up. This is an open bonspiel (men, women, or some combination). The first 16 teams will be accepted. $180 per team, three games guaranteed plus the blind Calcutta and a Saturday evening meal. All prize packages contain a variety of meat products from Manitoulin Island Meats, plus there will be other fun meat prizes throughout the weekend. (Hog prize, Take-out artist, First Team Out and more!) To register contact David McDermid at 705-377-4668 or mcdermid@amtelecom.net

If you have something that you would like to contribute to the Providence Bay News and Notes, please let us know. We know the amazing people and things that happen in our community but let’s allow everyone to know. If there is an upcoming birthday, anniversary, fundraiser or celebration, please let us know. You can email Cheryl at prov_chick@hotmail.com or call her at 705-862-1613. Submissions must be received by each Sunday at 3 pm for submission in the following Wednesday publication of the paper. We look forward to hearing from you.