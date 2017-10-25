MSS Kids in the Halls

by Sandi Kuntsi

MSS is looking towards the future by preparing for university/college applications, helping to fight global warming, fundraising for hurricane relief and getting ready for competitions.

University and college representatives came to MSS to talk about different options available to students and post-secondary life. Algoma University and Cambrian College have visited so far, with other schools, including Laurentian and Canadore, coming soon. College and university applications are on the minds of most Grade 12 students.

On Friday, October 7, Mr. Davy took five students from the MSS Robotics team to North Bay for the Gateway Conference: Pierre Debassige, Sam Hill, Jacob Hallaert, Dillon Dunlop and J.D. Herlehy. The conference was held at Canadore College. Friday night entailed a hands-on robotics workshop, followed by a Saturday full of information sessions and guest speakers. There was an evening social on Saturday before the group headed back to Manitoulin. J.D. Herlehy, a Grade 11 student, said, “The conference was amazing. We got to meet with teams and ask them questions. I learned so much—I wrote 10 pages of notes.”

SHARE/Go Green led the school in Waste Reduction Week activities. On the first day, many Mustangs showed their support for recycling by wearing blue, even if some of those people did it by accident. On the second day, there was a clothing collection to kick off the clothing drive in November. A large box of coats, hats and mittens was collected. On the third day, a group of students measured the waste in MSS. As a school, MSS recycles 60 percent of its waste. The fourth day was ‘bring a reusable water bottle day,’ to try and reduce the number of plastic bottles being thrown into the garbage. The fifth and final day was ‘litterless lunch day.’ Students and staff were encouraged to bring lunches that had containers as opposed to wrappers.

The Grade 10 Civics classes held a bake sale Friday to raise money towards hurricane relief in Florida because of the many Manitoulin connections to the area. In an effort to help those affected, the classes organized several fundraisers for hurricane victim relief. After the bake sale, the classes also plan to have a table at the Christmas craft sale on November 17-18 and setup donation jars at various Island businesses.

Students’ Council has been hard at work. Just because MSS is busy looking forward to so many events doesn’t mean there isn’t time for a throwback. The first dance of the school year was on Friday, October 20. The ‘80s Neon-themed dance was DJ’d by DJ Scratchley Q. Attendees were able to get their faces painted, collect glow sticks, and dance in the blacklights to ‘80s hits. In the Halloween spirit, next week will include a pumpkin carving contest on Monday, October 30. On Halloween, there will also be a costume contest, where the top students for most creative, scariest and funniest costumes will be able to win a candy prize.

SHARE/Go Green is getting ready for the annual WE Scare Hunger event: the group’s big non-perishable food items collection. On Halloween night, MSS students will be going around collecting in communities across the Island, instead of trick or treating. MSS students can sign up for a route in the front foyer. SHARE/Go Green is also encouraging the elementary schools to participate by having each student bring in one canned food item for the Manitoulin Food Bank.

MSS Mustangs have been auditioning for the MSS Production of ‘The Sound of Music.’ Auditions for elementary students were held on Saturday, October 21. Everyone who auditioned is anticipating the cast list for ‘The Sound of Music’ on October 24.

The boys’ hockey team tryouts are over, and a team has been chosen. Congratulations to our Mustang boys’ hockey team: Connor Belmore, Keegan Clarke, Kyle Debassige, Nate Debassige, Parker Dickinson, Greg Doane, Bryce Draper, Brett Ense, Chris Haner, Tyler Hughson, Brandon Lewis, Jayden Little, Ben Marshall, Alex Martin, Matt Redmond, Josh Robinson, Tait Wallace and CJ Wilson.

The MSS Mustangs hosted NSSSA X-Country on Friday, October 20. The race was held at the Gore Bay Golf Club. The seven schools present set up tents along the edge of the grasses, and settled in for a day of racing. The MSS Mustangs represented MSS with strength. Amber Wichwar, the only MSS Midget racer, placed 1st in the midget girls’ division; Marjorie Scott placed 1st in the junior girls’ division; Larissa Chevrette placed 6th; Mackenzie Cortes placed 24th; and Zoe Coulliard place 32nd overall in junior division. Ben Marshall placed 8th in the junior division, and Connor Phillips placed 23rd. Beth Wiwchar placed 6th place in Senior Girls’, with Gabby Corbiere placing 29th. James Scott placed 6th in the senior boys’, and Douglas Robinson placed 18th. NOSSA will be taking place in Mattawa from Tuesday, October 24 to Wednesday, October 25. Well done, Mustangs!

Between dancing, running, building, and contributing, MSS students are investing in success. ‘Til next time, stay golden, Mustangs.