Daffodil Terrace serves as a home away from home for those undergoing cancer treatments

SUDBURY—Located next to the Northeast Cancer Centre (NECC), the Daffodil Terrace Lodge provides accommodations primarily to registered out-patients of the Northeast Cancer Centre at Health Sciences North (HSN), and so much more.

“The Lodge strives to be your home away from home while you are receiving treatment,” a press release from the Daffodil Lodge Terrace states. “The Lodge is a warm and friendly environment that provides you with access to a number of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.”

Patients are able to stay at the Daffodil Lodge: if they are registered with the NECC and have a scheduled visit with oncologists or consultants at the centre; live more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) away from the Lodge; and are able to manage the activities of daily living including (but not limited to) washing, dressing, and medication management.

Rooms can be booked in advance by calling 1-800-465-6343, a nightly fee of $ 10 applies to all patients

Patients who live 200 km and beyond (one-way) from the Lodge may be eligible for an accommodation allowance of $100 per treatment trip through the Northern Health Travel Grant (NHTG).

Patients requiring assistance with daily living activities or who are 16 years of age or under, or who would normally live in a nursing home, may require an authorized full-time guest (escort) to accompany them at the Lodge. Medically-required escorts do not pay for their stay. Please contact the Lodge staff for more information regarding eligibility.

The Lodge will also provide accommodation to family members and close friends of NECC patients and oncology in-patients. Such accommodation will only be provided if space is available. NECC patients will receive priority assignment. Family members and close friend rates are $45 for single and $65 for double occupancy.

The Daffodil Terrace Lodge also offers the following programs:

The Look Good Feel Better Program is offered twice a month at 6:30 pm to avoid interfering with patient appointments. The Program is dedicated to helping women manage the appearance-related effects of cancer and its treatment. At the heart of the Program is a complimentary two-hour beauty workshop lead by a team of volunteer beauty experts, who help women take charge of how they look and feel during treatment – from how to choose a wig or tie a headscarf, to recreating the look of lost eyebrows or lashes. The finer points about hair, make-up and skin care are just the beginning. Look Good Feel Better is about a whole lot more.

Wig Room: Items are free and recycled. Local patients can access the wig room, and hats and wigs are donated daily. The Look Good Feel Better Program offers a wig demonstration during their sessions.

Craft Program: Offered every Wednesday within the Lodge by volunteers. Patients are given the opportunity to create something to help take their minds off treatment. Craft items are donated to the Lodge. There can be a small cost for certain craft supplies, such as leather goods.

The Lodge offers Tai Chi, a program facilitated by Dr. Tai Yeung with sessions every Tuesday at 4:30 pm. Tai Chi has been practised in China for hundreds of years. With its gentle and continuous movements, Tai Chi reduces stress and anxiety and brings harmony to the mind and body. It is a gentle way to improve one’s well-being.

The Northern Cancer Foundation’s Angels in Pink Breast screening van brings Lodge patients to the grocery store once a week on Tuesdays. Sometimes when patients travel from afar it is too far to transport food items that require refrigeration. This facilitated shopping trip provides patients with the opportunity to purchase the vital nourishment they require during treatment.

Prosthetics and bras are available at the Lodge for patients who have had a mastectomy (sizes are limited). Many women do not receive the funding to cover these costs -these items are free of charge, most of the items are donated to the Lodge once a woman has had breast reconstruction.

The Lodge relies on donations from the Northern Cancer Foundation to purchase items that will add value to the patient during their stay. Most recently, 22 new electronic beds were purchased for one floor at the Lodge.

Donations for the Lodge are accepted by the Northern Cancer Foundation. The Northern Cancer Foundation’s vision is to advance and make a difference in cancer outcomes and experiences through the support of research and patient care in Northeastern Ontario.