Multiple charges laid in Espanola

Drive Under Suspension

On October 2, 2017 at approximately 10:30 am an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on patrol on Centre Street, and conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle that was observed being operated in an unusual manner. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer determined that although the driver was not impaired, the investigation revealed that the driver was currently suspended from driving and was not licenced to operate a motor vehicle.

As a result of this incident, the 37 year old female from Wikwemikong was charged with the offence of Drive Under Suspension under the Highway Traffic Act. She will appear in Espanola court on November 30, 2017 to answer to the charge.

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Utter Threats

On October 5, 2017, Espanola Police Service were called to attend the Espanola High School regarding an assault that had occurred. An officer attended the scene to investigate and it was determined that during the lunch recess, two students had assaulted two other students, while a third student had posted threatening messages toward the same two student victims prior to the assault taking place. The three students involved in the assaults and threats were arrested at the scene, and subsequent investigation determined that one of the victims had suffered a broken nose during the incident.

As a result of this investigation, a 14 year old male from Birch Island and a 15 year old male from Massey were arrested and charged with Assault as well as Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and a 13 year old male from Birch Island was arrested and charged with the offence of Utter Threats. They will all appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017 to answer to the charge.

Theft Under $5000

On October 5 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a local grocery store regarding a shoplifter apprehended by store security. Police attended and determined that the female had attempted to leave the store with beauty products as well as hot food items, totaling $220 in value, which she had concealed on her person in an attempt to steal the items. The security officer apprehended the female and called police.

As a result of the investigation, a 76 year old Elliot Lake woman was arrested and charged with the offence of Theft Under $5000. She will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

The woman was also trespassed from entering any of the grocery store chain locations, including those in Sudbury and other communities.

Impaired Driving

On October 5, 2017 at approximately 12:53 am, Espanola Police were on patrol and observed a motor vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner. The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in order to investigate the sobriety of the driver. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer determined that he was under the influence of alcohol, and upon obtaining a sample of the driver’s breath in the roadside screening device it was determined that his blood alcohol was in excess of the legal limit. The driver was arrested and provided breath samples at the police station which revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit of 80 mg.

Further investigation determined that the driver had recently been charged with an impaired driving offence on July 15, 2017 and was disqualified from driving as a result of a conviction in that incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 43 year old Espanola man was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Over 80 mg, as well as Drive Disqualified. He will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017. The vehicle was impounded for 45 days pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act Regulations.

Fail to Comply with Undertaking, Public Intoxication, Trespassing

On October 7, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a licenced drinking establishment regarding a male that had been asked to leave by the bar staff, but was refusing to leave. Officers attended and located the involved male, who was observed to be quite intoxicated, and removed him from the bar. Further investigation determined that the male involved was on an Undertaking, with a condition prohibiting him from the consumption of alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 42 year old Webbwood man was arrested and charged with the offences of Failing to Comply with Undertaking, Being Intoxicated in a Public Place, and Failing to Leave Premises When Directed. He will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

On October 13, 2017, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on general patrol and stopped a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Upon speaking with occupants of the vehicle, the officer recognized two of the vehicle passengers from prior incidents. The officer was aware that the male passenger was on an Undertaking with a condition that he remain away from the female passenger, as well as a condition that he not consume alcohol. Investigation determined that the male was also under the influence of alcohol, and had been consuming alcohol in the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, a 28 year old Espanola man was arrested and charged with two counts of Failing to Comply with Undertaking. He will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

Trafficking a Controlled Substance

On October 13, 2017 at approximately 01:45 am, an officer with Espanola Police Service was on patrol and stopped a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act infraction. Upon speaking with the driver the officer determined that he had been consuming alcohol, and a breath sample into the roadside screening device determined that his blood alcohol was in excess of the legal limit. The driver was arrested, and during a search of the vehicle a small quantity of drugs were located and the passengers were also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A further search of the passengers located a larger quantity of controlled substances, including cocaine and methamphetamine.

Upon providing breath samples at the police station, the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was slightly below the legal limit and he was issued a 3 day suspension from driving.

As a result of the investigation, a 39 year old woman from Espanola was charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. She will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017. A 23 year old male from Walford was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. He will also appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

On October 20, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a residence on Spanish River Drive regarding a male who was on conditions to remain away from the residence, and was currently sitting in the driveway at the residence.

Officers attended and located the involved male and confirmed that he was bound by an Undertaking with a condition that he not attend the residence involved. The male was arrested and during a search a small quantity of controlled substances were located.

As a result of the investigation, a 33 year old Espanola man was arrested and charged with Failing to Comply with Undertaking, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on October 23, 2017.

Theft Under $5000, Resist Arrest

On October 20, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a local grocery store regarding a shoplifter that had been apprehended by store security, and was currently resisting arrest by the security officer. Police attended immediately and determined that the female had attempted to leave the store with various grocery and beauty products, totaling over $227 in value. When the store security attempted to arrest her, the female resisted and assaulted the security officer in an attempt to escape prior to police arrival.

As a result of the investigation, a 44 year old woman from Wikwemikong was arrested and charged with the offence of Theft Under $5000 and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest. She will appear in Espanola court on December 11, 2017.

The woman was also trespassed from entering any of the grocery store chain locations, including those in Sudbury and other communities.

Public Intoxication

On October 22, 2017 at approximately 1:12 am, Espanola Police were called to attend a residence on Thornloe Avenue regarding a person that was passed out on the front lawn of the residence. Officers attended and located a very intoxicated male who was sound asleep on the front lawn of the residence. Upon awakening the male he was incoherent and obviously unable to care for himself due to his level of intoxication.

The 49 year old Kapuskasing man was arrested for the offence of Being Intoxicated in a Public Place and held in custody until sober. The man was issued a $65 fine under the Liquor Licence Act.