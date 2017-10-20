MINDEMOYA—Despite the strong threat of rainfall, the annual Mindemoya Thunder Fun Run was held this past Sunday, with great results.

“We would like to thank all the kids for participating, the parents for their support, and for all those who had a part in all the fundraising that was carried out,” stated Chris King, president of the Mindemoya Minor Hockey Association (which hosts the annual fun run), at the awards ceremony.

A total of 25 youngsters took part in either the two or five kilometre runs.

In the age seven and under division, two kilometre run, Corie Brown took first place, followed by Theo Verboom in second, and Max King in third spot.

The two kilometre age 8-12 division saw Seth Verboom take top spot, followed by Lucas Brown and Mya Balfe in second and third, respectively.

The five kilometre, age 8-12 category, saw Jack Bridgeman in first place, Liam Lariviere in second and Rylan Carrick in third.

Liam Bridgeman took top spot in the five kilometre, age 13-18 division.

Chris King noted as well that the prize for the highest amount of pledges raised for the race ($255) was won by Rylan Carrick.