Gore Bay’s policing costs for 2018 are slated to decrease

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay has seen a decrease in its projected municipal policing costs through the Ontario Provincial Police for 2018.

“The good news is that we are not going to be paying as much in 2018 as we had this year,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at a council meeting last week.

It was pointed out this is s part of the five year adjusted cost program put in place by the OPP.

“The changes benefitted us, but not everyone (Island municipalities) has seen the same thing,” said Mayor Lane.

Town clerk Annette Clarke explained under information provided by the OPP, the 2017 estimated cost per property in Gore Bay was $414.33, and for 2018 this has decreased to $388.10, a cost per property decrease of $26.23.

Overall, the Town of Gore Bay will be paying a total of $190,164 in policing costs or $15,914 per month in 2018.

