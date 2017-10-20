C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going Strong!

Eleven days until Halloween! Have you got your pumpkin yet? Speaking of pumpkins: How do you repair a broken Jack-o-lantern? Buy a pumpkin patch!

Some amazing results from the cross-country meet in Wikwemikong on October 12 where we had many top five finishers. The school’s team came in third place overall for the day. The runners were separated into different divisions. Students who placed in the top five in their divisions included: First, Fia Flanagan; fifth, Lily Cunningham; second, Cody Campbell; third, Ethan Witty; fifth, Alexis Wilson-Zegil; third, Jaydan Hayden; fourth, Corbin Best; and third, Trent Bell. Congratulations to everyone! Go Colts!

On Friday, October 13, a presentation about the buddy benches was shown to all the classes in the school. Mrs. MacNeil worked with students to create a short video about the purpose and use of the buddy benches.

Each presentation was about 10 minutes long, and had a question and answer session at the end. The presentation fit nicely with the health and physical education curriculum and lead into further discussions around acceptance, bullying, and empathy. Three buddy benches have been placed outside, one in each area for the students to start using. The buddy benches are to be used if you need someone to play with, talk to or walk with. If you sit on the buddy benches, you are asking for a friend. They are not to be used if you want to be alone, if you just want to sit down, lay down, or talk with friends.

Also, they are not a place for you to sit your backpack on in the morning when you come to school. Buddy benches are to be used if you need a friend, and you can not say “no” to anyone that comes to ask you if you want to play.

On Monday, October 17, the Grade 1s and Grade 8s went to Little Current Public School (LCPS) to work on things like OSMO, coding, stop motion animation, LEGO Mindstorms, a green screen, and much more. The two classes will be working in a large “Makerspace” in the library at LCPS.

Yesterday, October 19, the Island Cross-country meet was held at C.C. McLean. There was more than cross-country happening. Cross-country participants were running races, and the Grade 8 class had a successful bake sale to raise money for their year-end trip. Each runner did very well, and represented C.C. McLean well.

Patient: Doctor, I get heartburn every time I eat birthday cake.

Doctor: Next time, take off the candles.

Yesterday, October 19, and today, October 20, the dental nurses were at the school to check everyone’s teeth. Hope you didn’t forget to brush!

Today, October 20, the Grade 6/7s and Grade 8s went down to the nursing home in Gore Bay to assist the staff with a mock evacuation. The students posed as the residents and the staff practiced evacuating them from the building.

Next Thursday, October 26, is the flag football tournament. The flag football team will travel to Assiginack to participate in the tournament. Last year, the school’s team won the championship. They have a title to defend. Good luck Colts!

Next Friday, October 27, is the Halloween Dance. The dance will be held in the school’s gym from 6:30 to 9 pm. Come in costume or dress as yourself. Either way you’ll get through the door. It is organized by our school council. We will be accepting non-perishable food items at the door.

For the weekly information about the Grade 8s 21st century classroom I asked Mrs. Lockyer, “Does the 21st century classroom allow for more interaction between the students and the teacher?” Mrs. Lockyer thinks it does. She likes how she can be marking at night, and immediately send the students feedback in a timely fashion and sometimes they will even respond. She also thinks that we are learning together which brings us closer. Also on some assignments students can record their voice, explaining their thinking, which allows her to more fully understand the student’s though process, and ideas.

Joke of the week: How do skeletons call their friends? On the tele-bone.

Upcoming events include the flag football tournament, and the family Halloween dance.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”