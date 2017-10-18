Spooktacular Halloween family fun this month on Manitoulin

MANITOULIN—There are lots of Halloween events planned this month on Manitoulin for the whole family. From haunted walks to pumpkin festivals—be sure to share in the fun.

Assiginack Township has a ton of Halloween fun planned starting Saturday, October 21 with a Haunted Ride from 7 to 9 pm.

The ride will be leaving the Assignack Arena and will be $2 per person. Prior to the ride, Manitou Magic will be performing his magic show at 6:30 pm.

The annual Assignack Pumpkin Fest will take place on Sunday, October 22 from 12 to 3 pm.

The event will kick off with magician Stefano Presenza from 12 to 1 pm. There will also be face painting, pumpkin shooting, hay bale throwing and kids’ activities from 1 to 2:30 pm.

There will be pumpkin-themed contests for all ages including a pumpkin loaf baking contest and paper maché pumpkins, with cash prizes awarded to the winners.

In a nod to Harvest Glory Days, the Best Decorated House and Best Decorated Business will also be receiving cash prizes.

The day will cap off with a pumpkin catapult contest with a $500 grand prize (see assiginack.ca for rules).

Admission to the Pumpkin Fest is free, with Cambrian Insurance sponsoring the magicians.

The annual Haunted Trail at the Great Spirit Circle Trail will take place on October 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7 to 10 pm. Admission is $5.

Be prepared for a scare at the Gore Bay Recreation Committee’s Haunted House of Gore at the Red Roof Pavilion.

The Haunted House will be held October 26, 27, 28 and 30 from 7 to 9 pm.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 10-years-old and under.

The Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah has Halloween fun for the whole family planned.

The first annual Haunted Trail will be held at the museum on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, starting at 7 pm. Admission is $5 a person.

On Saturday, October 28 there will be a Children’s Halloween Party at the museum from noon to 2 pm. Kids are encouraged to wear their costume and enjoy fun games, scary crafts and treats.

The second annual Wikwemikong Haunted House, sponsored by Buzwah Variety and Video, will be held on October 27 and October 28 from 4 pm to 12 am at 3245 Kaboni Road. There will also be children’s hours both days from 12 to 4 pm. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12-years-old and under. Food and drinks will be for sale on site.

Rainbow Ridge Golf Course will be hosting a Halloween party on October 27, a fundraiser for Wiikwemkoong Minor Hockey.

The theme is Jerseys from the Dead with attendees encouraged to wear their favourite hockey team jersey and wear a mask or paint their face like a zombie.

The event will be held from 10 pm to 1 am and admission is $5. There will be prizes for ‘most deadly,’ door prizes, a toonie toss, raffle draw and 50/50 raffle.

The Central Manitoulin Lions Club will be hosting a Halloween Party at the Mindemoya Hall on the night of Saturday, October 28 from 9 pm to 1 am. Admission is $10 and there will be prizes for the best costume.

A kids’ Halloween Dance will be held at the Little Current Legion on Friday, October 27 from 6 to 8 pm. Admission is $5 and chips and juice will be sold. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed.

The Little Current Legion will also be hosting an adult Halloween dance on Saturday, October 28 from 9 pm to 1 am. Tickets are $10 and a light luncheon will be served. There will be a DJ and costume prizes.

The Anchor Inn Hotel is hosting a Halloween party on Saturday, October 28. There will be prizes and snacks.

The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) is hosting a ghost story night on Tuesday, October 31 from 6 to 8 pm at the OCF, 15 Highway 551 in M’Chigeeng.

“Anishnaabe people are storytellers of the land,” states a description of the event. “We never used to write any of our myths or legends, instead we would share our stories with younger generations. In this storytelling series, we will share our own stories of the supernatural from around the Manitoulin area.”

Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

The Expositor is getting into the Halloween spirit too with a Hairy N’ Scary Howl-A-Ween pet costume contest. Send us your photos of your freaky feline, haunted hound and all other creepy critters dressed up in their Halloween best (email kendra@manitoulin.ca). There will be prizes for best costume (three categories).

We are also hosting our annual trick or treat contest once again, encouraging readers to seek out the Halloween candies hidden on ads throughout the October 25 newspaper. See next week’s paper for more details.