Save the Rack Ladies Night this Saturday

Events raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

LITTLE CURRENT—The Save the Rack Ladies Night, a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society, is being hosted by Country 103 this Saturday, October 21 from 5:30 pm to 1 am at the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre in Little Current.

The evening will include sparkling wine upon entry, followed by a dinner from North 46 Restaurant.

There will a silent auction throughout the evening featuring a lunch date with George Canyon, two tickets to the upcoming Brett Kissel concert in Sudbury and a meet and greet, two tickets to attend the Dallas Smith concert in Sudbury and two tickets to attend the Hedley concert in Sudbury and a meet and greet, to name just a few.

There will also be bra pong, bling your bra, a tie dye station and other fun games.

Three prizes will be awarded for the best dressed—group, comedic group and most original.

Mini boudoir photography sessions will available for $45 which includes two outfit changes, a white sheet session, posing and style guidance, 20 high resolution retouched photos and a password protected viewing gallery. Contact Julie Casson at j.cassonphotos@gmail.com to book.

Tickets are $60 a person and include dinner. There are four VIP tables (of eight) for $70 a ticket while quantities last (full table of ticket must be book at once and are only available at the Country 103 station in Little Current). VIP ticketholders will receive a swag bag with local products and two bottles of wine from Pelee Island Winery.

The entertainment for the evening will be a Magic Mike performance from the Canadian Playboyz.

Tickets are available at Country 103 in Little Current (19 Water Street) or the Manitoulin Hotel and Conference Centre.

For more information visit the ‘Ladies Night for the Canadian Cancer Society’s’ Facebook event page.