Little Current Library News

The parking lot at the library is full on Friday afternoons. Inside, somewhat older learners are taking in Barbara Baker’s “Lunch and Learn” series. Last week, they worked on computer issues such as Facebook and Pinterest. This week Barbara is teaching all about managing your pictures on the computer. She invites everyone tocome and learn!

Pauline Tofflemire presents another in her watercolour series on October 18. Budding writers are looking forward to Petra Wall’s slide presentation, “Fashion Your Story,” on October 25.

John Savage will be back in November with his popular iPad classes.

Earlier in the fall, participants enjoyed Jean Narazonski’s horticultural sessions.

Participant Paulette Soganich has high praise for Lamar Hyatt’s oil painting instructions. Patrons Jacinth Dakin and Leona Sylvester would love to practice more gentle yoga like the classes given by Lise Baronet. Most for these programs at the library have been funded by a Trillium grant.

“Adopt a Magazine” is a Board invitation to library supporters to pay for an annual subscription to a magazine of their choice. Talk to staff if you would like to help maintain the quality and variety of magazines in this way.

Nathan Quackenbush was the winner of the Summer Reading Program. Congratulations, Nathan! The decline in young visitors to our library, and libraries throughout the province, has been a concern to Board and staff. Encourage or bring a child to the library. Board books, picture books, chapter books, graphic books and popular series, along with audio visuals, are all found in the cheerful children’s section.

Ms. Valerie Morris, Library Assistant, has been added to the busy team of Head Librarian Karen Gallo and Librarian Angela Cosby. The collection has grown to 15,000 items. Staff are now involved in necessary preparation for the installation of an updated operating system for all aspects of library functioning. In spite of modernization, patrons always benefit from the personal touch at our library.

Your Library Board is made up of these volunteers: Chairperson Ned Martin, Vice Chairperson Maureen Armstrong, Rosemary Burnett, Karen Nesbitt, Mike Easton, Nina Coates, John Royal and recently added Paula Hooper. Laurie Cook is the Town’s representative on the Board. Meetings are held at 4 pm on the 3rd Tuesday of the month, and most members serve on committees as well. Thanks to them all for behind the scenes dedication which ensures that NEMI Public Library remains a special place in our community.