Gore Bay firefighters provide important message to students at C.C. McLean

GORE BAY—’Every second counts’ is the theme of this year’s national Fire Prevention Week, and a message members of the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island volunteer fire department brought home to students at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay this past Tuesday.

“Our message this year was ‘every second counts,’ and about how important it is to get out quickly in your home or a building if the smoke alarm goes off,” stated Mike Addison, fire chief of the local fire department.

“It used to be seven minutes was the recommended time limit for getting out of a building that is on fire,” said Mr. Addison. “Now the time limit is three minutes, because of the new building construction and the materials (which includes lots of plastics) used in furniture are highly toxic when they burn.”

The firefighters visited with C.C. McLean students in Kindergarten to Grade 4. They made presentations in the classrooms and then took the students outside to view the fire truck and equipment that is used by firefighters to put out fires.

“We also talked to the students about home important it is to make sure you have smoke alarms on every level of a home or a building, and outside every bedroom in a home,” said Mr. Addison. “And it is also very important to make sure you have a family meeting place, to meet when a fire occurs, to make sure everyone has gotten out safely from their home or a building.”

“The first big key is to have smoke alarms on every level of a home and building and to change the batteries on a regular basis,” added Mr. Addison.