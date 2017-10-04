Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Island Three – Pitch Championships

The annual Manitoulin three-pitch tournament is testament that Manitoulin still has a lot of great ball players and put on a show at C. C. McLean in Gore Bay for the Junior event and in Mindemoya for the Intermediate showdown.

Wasse Abin took home the Grade 7 – 8, co-ed trophy in a very close battle for points as they just edged the home-field, CMPS squad by a single run. Congratulations to Coach Deana Debassige and her players: Kenneth Kagige, Lattrell Peltier, Malakai Misoyianis-Jacko, Julian Wemigwans, Jordan Cheechoo, Jeremiah Misoyianis-Jacko, Latoya Beaudry, Chanelle Kimewon, Macy Jones-Naponse, Kieralyne Kitchikake, Maria Shawanda and Autumn Peltier.

Assiginack for the first in a long time had both an A and B team and it paid off with them taking home the B trophy. Unfortunately, their roster was not released in time for press time.

The Junior teams were just as exciting with the Mindemoya Eagles taking the title as they were undefeated on the day. Hats off to Coaches Chris and Christa King and their charges: Jordan Graham, Aiden Case, Chase Becks, Brayden Phelps, Lexis Young, Zach Cooper, Liam Lariviere, Naomi Hill, Noah Thorpe, Ava Assinewai and Annie Balfe.

Coach Joanne Peltier and her players: Caleb Lockeyer, Ryland Priddle, Rhyis Arthurs, Keannu Bisschops, Matthew Wilkins, Peter Kanasawe, Dale Belanger, Zee Toulouse, Kyra Carpenter, Kalli Jones, Alesha Beam, Taylor Goodfellow and Kara Peltier.

Indian Horse, a powerful story, features local talent

My Mom and Dad were at the gala opening of Indian Horse at Cinefest in Sudbury a couple of weeks ago and were very impressed by the harrowing tale it told. The movie follows the perspective of Saul Indian Horse who was played by local lad Sladen Peltier as the young Saul. Playing the older Saul is actor Ajuawak Kapashesit, but his on-ice body double was none other than former Wiikwemkoong resident Bo Peltier. In talking with the Calgary Herald, Kapashesit admits “I am an actor who has an incredible hockey double. Anytime I look good on the ice, it’s really Bo Peltier.”

Hockey plays an essential role in this story of a young native boy sent into the residential school system in 1960s Ontario. The movie is based on the novel by Richard Wagamese and came just in time for Orange Shirt Day that recognizes the past and present effects of that system. It was recently named the top fan pick at the Calgary International Film Festival.

Cross Country Season is upon us

The next three weeks there will be a cross country meet available to Island schools. The first is today (October 4) in Birch Island for the Bobcats Invitational. Next Thursday will be the Wiky Invitational, to be held at Thunderbird Park in Wiikwemkoong and finally the Island Championships will hosted at C. C. McLean on the following Thursday the 19th.

Archery anyone?

There will be an archery class for beginners starting today (October 4) and every Wednesday this October (11, 18 and 25) at Thunderbird Park in Wiikwemkoong from 5 to 6 pm. Your instructor will be the very accomplished Sheila Madahbee. Spots are limited and are open to those 19 years of age or older. To secure your registration please contact Mary Mishibinijima by calling her at 705-859-3164, extension 316.

Manitoulin Golf Tour over

Congratulations to all the Island players who took part in the Island Youth Golf Tour over the last three weeks. The Tour featured three days of golf for a super price at all three of Manitoulin’s links. The event, sponsored by BMO started out at the Rainbow Ridge on the 16th, Brookwood Brae was the second stop in Mindemoya on the 23rd and finally this past Saturday the Tour ended in Gore Bay and the Country Club.

Having a great time on the tour were up and coming golfers from Mindemoya, Noah Thorpe, Rylan Carrick and Liam Lariviere. Keep up the good work guys.

Youth/Adult Karate Classes

Steven Fox-Radulovich is a traditional Okinawa Gojuryu Karatedo-licenced trainer (Renshi), 6-dan. He has over 35 years in karate, lived and trained in Okinawa, Japan. He says that he will always be a student but if offering to impart some of his knowledge and training. He says that, “I teach the old ways, as a traditional martial art, not a sport. I will teach you how to defend yourself, but more importantly how to be a martial artist.” The class is to be Wednesday, at the Kagawong Park Centre. Please message Steven on Facebook for more details.

A good sport is good for sports

