Espanola Police Report

Man charged with Fail to Stop for School Bus

On September 22, 2017, Espanola Police Service received a complaint of a driver that failed to stop for a school bus. Investigation determined that at approximately 8:00 am, a school bus had been stopped on Algoma Street and had its signals activated and stop arm extended to allow a child to get on the bus. At that time, a male in a pickup truck drove up behind the bus, then proceeded to pass the bus in the oncoming traffic lane, past the stop arm of the bus. The bus driver obtained a description of the vehicle and driver, as well as the vehicle licence plate and police were called.

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle was determined to be registered to a local construction company, and the driver was subsequently identified. The 35 year old Espanola man was charged with the offence of Fail to Stop for School Bus, which carries a $490 fine and 6 demerit points.

Male faces charge for Possession of Controlled Substances

On September 27, 2017 at approximately 9:49 pm, officers of the Espanola Police Service stopped a motor vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Upon stopping the motor vehicle, the officer determined that the driver was suspended from driving as a result of unpaid fines, and he was placed under arrest for this offence. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a large quantity of controlled substances, including Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Cannabis resin, and Cannabis marijuana. The search also located a prohibited weapon and a sum of cash consistent with the sale of narcotics. The driver was also found to be under a court order prohibiting him from possessing any weapons.

As a result of this investigation, the 35 year old male driver from Massey was charged with 3 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, 3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Breaching a Weapons Prohibition, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The vehicle passengers, a 32 year old female and a 57 year old male, both from Massey, were also arrested and charged in relation to the Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. They will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

Charges laid for Theft Under $5000, Assault Peace Officer and Resist Arrest

On September 28, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a local grocery store regarding a shoplifter apprehended by store security, and was being violent with the security officer. Police attended immediately and investigation determined that the male had attempted to leave the store with a cart full of stolen grocery items, totaling $280. The security officer apprehended the male, and after briefly cooperating with the officer the male attempted to escape and struck the security officer in the face, then resisted the officer as he attempted to handcuff him. The security officer received minor injuries in the altercation.

As a result of the investigation, a 63 year old Gore Bay man was arrested for the offences of Theft Under $5000, Assault Peace Officer and Resist Arrest. He will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

The man was also trespassed from entering any of the grocery store chain locations, including those in Sudbury and other communities.

Female issued 3 day licence suspension

On September 30, 2017 at approximately 11:40 pm, an officer with the Espanola Police Service was on patrol, and observed a motor vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 6 strike a construction pylon in the area north of the Spanish River Bridge. The officer stopped the motor vehicle for investigation, and determined that the female driver had been consuming alcohol. The driver was required to provide a breath sample into the approved screening device, which resulted in a warn range reading.

As a result of this incident, a 27 year old female from Cornwall was issued a 3 day licence suspension pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act.