Reuben James Phillips, a resident of Sandfield, died peacefully at Mindemoya Hospital on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the age of 82. Son of Leonard Phillips and Frances (nee Howard) (both predeceased). Beloved husband of Jeneen (nee Hunter). Cherished father of Debbie Presot (Maurizio) and Laurie Morrow (Greg). Very proud grandfather of Marco, Nico and Brek. Dear brother of Elva McGauley (Keith) predeceased by siblings and fondly remembered by their spouses; John (Kathleen), Andy (Shirley predeceased) (Donna), Tom (Janice), Margaret Case (Bill), Bill (Joan), Russ (Linda). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Reuben loved his grandkids, flower gardening and square dancing. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Saturday, September 30, 2017. Visitation was from 10 am with Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Burial at Hilly Grove Cemetery. Donations to Tehummah United Church, Tehkummah Triangle Seniors’ Club or to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.