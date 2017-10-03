July 13, 1929 – October 1, 2017

Lottie Mary Eshkawkogan, a resident of Wikwemikong, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the age of 88. Daughter of Pauline (nee Peltier) and Louis Manitowabi. Predeceased by beloved husband Allan “Echo” Wasegijig. Loving mother of Mark (Joanna), Jim (Rita), Bruce (Lindy), David (Eleanor), Kevin (Donna) and Amy (Hughie). Proud grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Andy, Jessie (predeceased), Blanche (predeceased), Gordon and Roland (predeceased). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church, Buzwah on Tuesday from 1 pm. Funeral Services will be at Holy Cross Mission Wikwemikong, on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11 am. Burial at Wikwemikongsing (Kaboni) Cemetery.