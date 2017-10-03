Katharine Thibault passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in her 67th year. Beloved wife of Randy for over 48 years. Cherished mother of Jason (Kelly), Richard (Cheryl), Kara Jill (Brad) Hawke and Mitchell (partner Tim). Dear grandmother of Boston, Bryce, Abigail, Hailey, Kyllan, Kieran and Keaton. Katharine will be sadly missed by her brothers Frank (Peggy) Little, Dave (Betty) Little, sisters Margo Little, Linda (Jamie) Campbell, Connie Little, brothers-in-law William (Noreen), Blake (Marge), Jim (Sheila), Kenny, Shelley (Jeananne), Cam, John Ramsey and sisters -in-law Leila Thibault, Madeline MacDonald and Sally (Ray) Brammer. Predeceased by her parents Garnet and Lorna (Corbiere) Little, brother Greg Little, brother-in-law Al MacDonald and sister-in-law Mary Jane Ramsey. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion # 514 Poppy Fund as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca