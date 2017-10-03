Donna Marie Bond, a resident of Whitefish Falls, died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the age of 78. Predeceased by parents Eva (nee Spry) and Russell Witty. Predeceased by her beloved husband Clayton Bond on February 16, 2014. Proud mother of four sons; Mike ( Lynn), Larry (Nicole), Dennis and John (Lisa), cherished grandma of Devin, Kristina, Laura, Kevin, Taryn, Kayli, Jonathan and great-grandma of Emma, Brayden, Jordyn, Taylor, Haileigh, Blake, Marly, Zoey and Mason. Dear sister of Madeline Ewing & husband Dalton (both predeceased), Reva Kitler & husband Lloyd (both predeceased), Linda Bradley (predeceased) husband Gary. Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Coldsprings Cemetery (tentative October 28, 2 pm). Donations to MHC Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations.