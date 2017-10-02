Human Lower Jaw Bone Found in Area of Fieldstone Drive

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, around 3:00 p.m., the Greater Sudbury Police Service was alerted to potential human remains that were located by a community member in the area of Fieldstone Drive, in Greater Sudbury. Police attended and secured the scene. It has been confirmed that the found remains are a human lower jaw bone.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is working collaboratively with the Coroner’s Office on this investigation. Further tests will be conducted in order to determine the identity of the individual.

Officers will remain on scene while the area is processed.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).