Western Manitoulin continues incredible support of Terry Fox Run

SILVER WATER—Western Manitoulin can be described as a small community with a very large heart. This was very much in evidence again this year as the annual Terry Fox Run was held in the community of Silver Water recently.

“As most of you know my name is Jessica Sampson and, together with an incredible team of devoted volunteers, I have the pleasure of welcoming you to the 37th Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research,” said Jessica Sampson in welcoming everyone on hand to the run in Silver Water. The 14 participants and other donors raised a total of $650.05 this year.

Ms. Sampson explained, “in 1981, the citizens of our wonderful and generous country chose to take up where Terry Fox was forced to end, determined that the dream of our Canadian son and brother would not be abandoned. Instead, we have responded in a way that is truly Canadian by coming together in small villages and big cities, raising money without incentive or profile, helping to make our cancer research the best in the world, all without fanfare or fuss. The Canadian way.”

“We can only imagine how Terry would marvel at the incredible fundraising efforts over the years,” continued Ms. Sampson. “We know how proud he would be of our wonderful communities of Meldrum Bay, Sheshegwaning, Silver Water, Evansville and Zhiibaahaasing as we have raised $40,000 over the years through the run (since 1986).”

“As you walk, run or bike our route today, I hope you take a moment to reflect on your personal contribution to Terry’s legacy,” said Ms. Sampson. “Your compassion, sense of community, your faith in the cures to come allows this remarkable legacy to flourish, to strengthen, and to grow. The spirit of Terry Fox has a home in our wonderful community.”