Manitoulin Central Family Health Team Golf Tournament boasts best numbers to date

MINDEMOYA—The Manitoulin Central Family Health Team (MCFHT) fourth annual golf tournament proved to be the most successful yet, in terms of the number of teams that participated.

“We had a total of 25 (four-person) teams take part, which is the most ever (for the tournament),” said Lori Oswald, MCFHT executive director, during the awards ceremony for the teams playing the 18-hole tournament this past Saturday at the Brookwood Brae Golf Course in Mindemoya. “Thank you to all of you for participating and for your support of the MCFHT.”

Ms. Oswald explained proceeds from the tournament are going to needed equipment. “We are currently raising funds to purchase a Mole Mate.” The device is a non-invasive cancer screening instrument used to identify or rule out potentially cancerous moles—subsequently avoiding the need for costly and sometimes painful biopsies.”

“This year we had the most teams for our tournament and it has been an incredible year,” said Ms. Oswald. She took the opportunity to thank the many generous corporate and private sponsors as well as each participant in the event. Your participation in this tournament is moving us forward in our fundraising efforts.”

The winners of the men’s division was the team of Todd Fox, Bruce Recollet, Ted Recollet and Mila Assinewai with a score of 65; the mixed division was won by the team made up of Rachelle Debassige, Peter Bond, Dennis Audette and Cheryl Audette with a score of 61. There was a two-way tie for first place in the ladies division with a score of 74. One team included Joanna Rosenbaum, Leslie Taylor, Aimee Debassige and Ashley Debassige, with the other winning team including Charlene Beaudin, Ramona Ense, Nicky Fox and Nancy Corbiere.

There were several other special prizes handed out including the longest drive, with Todd Fox winning in the men’s division and Nancy Kinoshameg in the ladies division; closest to the stick Dustin Grant and Judy McDermid; and closest to the rope, Paul Methner for the men’s and Rosalind Seabrook for the ladies.

The door prize from Mindemoya Guardian Pharmacy was won by Al Kostecki, while two raffles were held with first place and handmade furniture won by Denise White, and second prize of a Bosch Power Box being won by Ashley Debassige. A golf club and golf balls was won by Lenora Tann.