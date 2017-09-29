Four charged in Wiikwemkoong drug search and seizure

WIIKWEMKOONG-The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service in partnership with the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Police Service have charged four people with drug-related offences.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2017 a search warrant was executed on a residence in the community of Wiikwemkoong. Three men and one woman were arrested at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged: a 43-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and unauthorized possession of a weapon; a 20-year-old male of Toronto with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and unauthorized possession of a weapon; a 26-year-old male of Toronto with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; unauthorized possession of a weapon; and carrying a concealed weapon; and a 20-year-old male with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime; and unauthorized possession of a weapon.