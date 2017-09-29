Cycling promotion filmed on Manitoulin Island

MANITOULIN—On the weekend of September 16 and 17, the Ontario Tourism Marketing Partnership Cooperation (OTMPC), Tourism Northern Ontario and Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA) joined efforts to film promo footage for cycling on Manitoulin Island.

“Over the two-day shoot, six models were cycling and posing in many of Manitoulin’s beautiful natural attractions as well as of some of the unique shops and galleries that make our island such a special place,” said Maja Mielonen, MICA president. “The models were all local and enjoyed getting to know each other and experience the many back roads and hamlets together. Finding bike racks in many forms shapes and colours was much appreciated. Some even come with a bench to sit on!”

“MICA is very excited that the province is starting to market Ontario and specifically Manitoulin as a cycling destination,” Ms. Mielonen added, “a destination that offers several cycle tourism products, like MICA’s two day fully supported Manitoulin Passage Ride.”

MICA’s all inclusive cycling vacation adventure tours in June and September offer over 800km of suggested cycling routes found on the Manitoulin Island and LaCloche Mountains Cycling Routes and Road Map. For more info about these cycling products see www.manitoulincycling.com