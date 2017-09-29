C.C. McLean P.S. Going Strong!

Today is a P.D. Day!!! Yay!!!

In the hall, outside of the office at C.C. McLean there is a new monthly bulletin board with a character trait focus. The character trait for the month of September is “responsibility” and the Grade 6/7 class worked on the display. Each class has signed up for one month and is going to decorate the board based on the character trait that month. Mrs. Lockyer is the school’s character education staff rep. The school is planning on having a few assemblies and initiatives that focus on character education in order to build on our equity and inclusion goals.

On Thursday, September 21, the Grade 2/3, Grade 4 and Grade 6/7 classes went to the Kenjgewin Teg’s Fall Harvest at the M’Chigeeng powwow grounds. The students really enjoyed themselves. There were many different things for the students to do. There were a variety of activities, information, and food samples. Some of the food samples the students got to try were: apple chips, pumpkin pancakes, smoked fish, and corn soup. Students had the chance to create leather pouches and beaded bracelets. Students learned about trapping and had an opportunity to feel the furs of many different animals. They also had a chance to watch a deer being skinned and butchered, as well as fish being smoked. Science North was also there with a variety of activities for the students. One of the students in the Grade 2/3 class said, “This is the best day of my life!,” and I am sure it was!

On Tuesday, September 26, the Junior and Intermediate 3-pitch teams had their tournament. Each team played well. Results of the tournament will be included in next week’s column. But in the meantime: Bob didn’t believe that Fred’s dog could talk. So Fred asked his dog, “What’s on top of a house?” “Roof,” the dog barked. Bob wasn’t convinced. So Fred asked the dog how sandpaper feels. “Rough.” He still wasn’t convinced. “Okay, who was the greatest baseball player of all time?” Fred asked the dog. “Ruth.” With that, Bob walked away, shaking his head in disbelief. The dog turned to Fred and asked, “Was it Hank Aaron?”

Now it is onto cross-country season. Students participating in cross-country have been practicing for the last two weeks. They are preparing for races on October 12, and October 19 in Wiikwemkoong and Gore Bay, respectively. On Wednesday, September 27, the school had an open house from 6 pm to 7 pm. This gave parents/guardians a chance to meet their child’s teacher, view our mural and pop into the 21st Century Classroom.

Yesterday, September 28 was Orange Shirt Day. Orange Shirt Day is a legacy of the St. Joseph Mission (SMJ) residential school commemoration event held in Williams Lake, British Columbia. It grew out of Phyllis’ story where she had her new orange shirt taken away from her on the first day of school. Students were asked to wear orange on September 28 to remember all of those affected by residential schools.

Over the next few weeks I will include more information about the Grade 8’s 21st Century Classroom for all of you who are still curious about it. Since the Grade 8 class will be using a lot of technology this year, I thought that I would interview Mrs. Lockyer, the Grade 8 teacher using something that some people may have forgotten existed ….paper and a pencil! Let’s start at the beginning. How did the 21 century classroom end up in C.C. McLean? The Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) was taking applications for a 21st Century Classroom two years ago and Mrs. Lockyer decided to apply. For the application, Mrs. Lockyer had to design a 21st Century Classroom, and answer a few questions about how she would incorporate technology into her teaching. She also had to answer questions on how to engage students and how to incorporate the “Student Voice.” The “Student Voice” is essentially making sure that teaching focuses on students choices, interests, passions, and ambitions.

Joke of the week: Did you hear about the race between the lettuce and tomato?

The lettuce was a “head” and the tomato was trying to “ketchup.”

Upcoming events include, picture day and cross-country

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”