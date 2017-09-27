RDSB schools collecting gently used winter wear

MANITOULIN—Rainbow Schools are making this winter a little warmer by participating in the Winter Clothing Drive powered by Cooper Equipment Rentals in support of Our Children, Our Future.

Members of the community are invited to drop off gently used winter clothing at any of the Rainbow District School Board’s elementary and secondary schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island until October 30.

Clothing will be redistributed within the schools and communities served by the Board.

“This is our third year of participating in the Winter Clothing Campaign,” said Walden Public School Principal Chris Bourré, who is co-ordinating the effort on behalf of Rainbow Schools.

“Last year, we collected 5,478 items of clothing, from coats, to hats, to scarves, to mitts. Thanks to generous donations, we were able to help more than 3,600 families in need in our community. This year, we hope to expand our reach to 4,500 families.”

In addition to Rainbow Schools, clothing will be redistributed through a storefront location at the Rainbow Centre in Sudbury from November 1 to 8.