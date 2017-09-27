Bridge consultant to be hired by early 2018

MANITOULIN—The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports that it is on schedule to hire a consultant to undertake a long, hard look at the Manitoulin swing bridge by early 2018.

“After the agreement is executed, a notice of study commencement will be prepared and sent to all identified stakeholders,” Lara Cantin, media spokesperson for the MTO, explained to The Expositor. “The notice is sent early in the project stage. The public will have the opportunity to see and comment on the alternatives and design process at the Public Information Centre (PIC). In addition, people are able to provide any comments or questions throughout the EA (environmental assessment) study.

Ms. Cantin further explained that a PIC is a consultation technique used during the EA process where project information is presented on display boards. “It is generally held in a facility near the project area. PICs provide the opportunity for one-on-one interaction with members of the public and project team members,” she said.