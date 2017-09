November 18, 1996 – September 22, 2017

In loving memory of Trisha Ann McCauley, who unexpectedly passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at the age of 20 years. She will be sadly missed by her partner Nchiiwat McLeod. Cherished daughter of Crystal Taibossigai and Ian McCauley (predeceased). Beloved sister of Alicia (predeceased), Brianna, Savannah, Ian, Liam (predeceased), Maddison, Noah. Dear granddaughter of Tammy and Edward Debassige of M’Chigeeng, Dale and Carol McCauley of Tehkummah. Will always be remembered by aunts and uncles Lee (Katarina), Wade (Candi), Wendall, Carissa, all of M’Chigeeng, Melany (Rob) of Prince Albert, Natalie (Matt) of Saskatoon, Katherine of Hamilton, Douglas of Tehkummah, Stephen of Mindemoya. Special great granddaughter of Elaine and (Gerald predeceased) McCauley of Tehkummah, Laura Connor of Stayner, Wilfred and Vicky Taibossigai (both predeceased). Will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends gathered at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial at the M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Followed by a feast at M’Chigeeng Community Complex.