October 23, 1953 – September 22, 2017

Terrence Theodore Pitawanakwat “Morgan” passed into the sunset surrounded by his loving family on September 22, 2017 at the age of 63. Dear son of Thomas & Bella Pitawanakwat (nee Recollet) (both predeceased). Loving father to Adrianna (Constantino). Loving step-father to Tracey and John.Proud grandfather of Ella, Alexandria, Anthony, Raven, Angel (predeceased), Jada and Xavier. Loving partner to Nancy Peltier and will also be remembered by her children and grandchildren. Beloved brother of Rosemary, Eugene (Gloria), Agnes (Luigi predeceased) and Joyce. Predeceased by brothers Herman (Beatrice) and Malcolm (Connie). Survived by Uncle Norman Recollet and Auntie Lucy Ida Pitawanakwat. Special friend for many years to Mary and Verna. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Terrance loved nature, gardening and camping. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. As a dedicated hard worker, he was employed by the Toronto Transit Commission for 17 years, and also for many years with Stelco Steel. He had a fondness for horses, dogs and all animals. His hobbies included painting and woodworking. He loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his one of a kind laugh and his humour. Family and friends will gather at the Rabbit Island Centre for visitation and funeral Mass.