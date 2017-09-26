Reginald “Reg” Burke McFarlane, at his Tobermory residence on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the age of 84 years. Loving husband of Carol (nee Bassingthwaite) for 53 years. Cherished father of Kimberly (Erick Belrose), and Joel (partner Sheila Peacock), both of Tobermory. Devoted grandfather of Jake, Jessica, Tella, Burkely, Zack, Zane, Maddy, and Spencer; and great-grandfather of Abigail, Annabelle, Kylin, Calum, and Daisy. Brother of Garry (Pat); and brother-in-law of Jean McFarlane, Nora Kiley, and William Bassingthwaite. Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and numerous brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com.