New administrator hired at Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home

GORE BAY—The new administrator of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay brings a great deal of enthusiasm and experience to the position.

“I had never been to the Island but always wanted to visit and I never thought I would ever have the opportunity of working on the Island. It has been a very pleasant experience,” said Susan Farren, the new administrator of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay.

Ms. Farren brings an extensive amount of experience to her new job. “I’ve been in nursing for 30 years and have worked in long term care as director of care in Sarnia, so long term care is not new to me. I worked for about five years in community nursing supervision and 25 years in long term care in Sarnia.”

She has held many senior leadership positions in long term care, Ms. Farren told the Recorder. She and her significant other, Jim, moved to Espanola this past May. “I had been looking for some place where I could apply my experience and found out that the Manitoulin Lodge was looking for a administrator at the lodge. So I applied and was offered the position.”

Originally from Toronto, Ms. Farren said, “I have two children, one son who is 24 who is living in Barrie and a daughter 22 who is living in Sarnia and a three-year-old granddaughter, with another on the way.”

“Jim and I are living just south of Espanola, building our dream home on lakefront property,” Ms. Farren told the Recorder.

“I’ve received a very warm welcome here at the Lodge and from the community members,” Ms. Farren continued. “In such a short period of time I’ve been here it has grown on me. I feel part of the family.”

Ms. Farren noted that the Lodge is currently looking for family members of residents at the Lodge to join the Family Matters committee, as well as seeking additional volunteers. The Family Matters committee meets on a monthly basis and is the voice of the residents, designed to help make the Lodge a better place to live for residents, and to discuss family matters.

As well as members for the Family Matters committee, volunteers are needed to help with activities at the lodge, especially with helping to put on the bingo games.