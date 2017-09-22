Council voices displeasure with MTO paving work on Highway 542

MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin council is upset with paving work carried out by the Ministry of Transportation on a local highway and are going to be voicing these concerns to the province.

“I have been talking to a lot of members of the public on the issue. The roads-highways are all that I have been hearing about, in Providence Bay and Spring Bay along with Mindemoya with all the dust and the bumps you feel when you’re driving on the road,” stated Central Manitoulin councillor Derek Stephens, at a meeting last week.

“A lot of people are saying our side roads are better to drive on because they are smoother than the highways. I’m very upset with the job that was done by the MTO,” stated Councillor Stephens.

Councillor Stephens noted that at the last municipal roads committee meeting a motion was passed to direct municipal staff, “to write to the Ministry of Transportation regarding the municipality’s displeasure with the paving that was done on Highway 542 west of Mindemoya this August, in which none of the aprons of the intersecting municipal roads were paved as committed to in previous years, creating safety and maintenance concerns for the municipality and further that there appears to have not been any patching of roadway defects before the paving was carried out, creating a very unsatisfactory road surface.”

“This is a big issue and it is appalling the resurfacing that they (MTO) did. I think we as council need to inform the ministry that we don’t like the work that was done,” stated Councillor Stephens.

Council was unanimous in taking the roads committee motion and having it sent by council to the MTO indicating their dissatisfaction with the paving work carried out on Highway 542 by the MTO last month.