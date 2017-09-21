Multiple charges laid in Espanola

Pet Store Shoplifting Charge

On September 5, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a local pet supply store regarding a shoplifter that had been captured on video surveillance. Police attended and upon reviewing the video surveillance were able to identify the man, and the officer observed him on the video concealing an item and leaving the store without paying.

As a result of the investigation, the 30 year old Espanola man was located and arrested for the offence of Theft Under $5000. He will appear in Espanola court on October 23, 2017.

The man was also trespassed from entering the store.

Threats and Assault

On September 11, 2017, at approximately 3:10 am a female victim attended the Espanola Police Service to report that she had just been assaulted by her boyfriend. During the incident the victim alleged that her boyfriend had thrown her against the wall, struck her with a “head butt”, bit her, smashed her television and also uttered threats to kill her.

Subsequent investigation also revealed several previous incidents of assault on the female by the same male, occurring over a period of approximately one year.

As a result of the investigation, a 34 year old Espanola man was charged with six counts of Assault, two counts of Utter Threats, two counts of Overcoming Resistance by Choking, and one count of Mischief Under $5000. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Youth Arson Charge

On September 11, 2017, at approximately 10:26 am Espanola Police were called to attend a wooded area behind a residence on Mead Blvd, regarding an abandoned barn that had been set on fire and burned to the ground as a result. An investigation was conducted and two male youths were identified as being responsible for starting the fire.

As a result of the investigation, a 13 year old male youth and 14 year old male youth from Espanola were charged with the offence of Arson. They will appear in Espanola court on November 20, 2017.

Intoxicated in Public

On September 3, 2017 at approximately 9:21 pm, Espanola Police were called to attend a local fast food restaurant regarding a male that appeared to be passed out in the doorway. Officers attended the scene and the male was no longer at the restaurant, but was located by the officers a short distance away. Officers spoke with the male and determined that he was in an obviously intoxicated condition and was not able to properly care for himself due to his level of intoxication.

As a result of the incident, the 49 year old Espanola man was arrested for the offence of Being Intoxicated in a Public Place and held in custody until sober. The man was issued a $65 fine under the Liquor Licence Act.

Fail to Stop for a School Bus

On September 13, 2017, Espanola Police Service received a complaint of a driver that failed to stop for a school bus. Investigation determined that at approximately 3:20 pm a school bus had been stopped on Avery Drive in the area of Merritt Street, and had its signals activated a stop arm extended to allow a child to get off the bus. At that time a woman was driving northbound on Avery Drive and proceeded past the school bus through the stop arm and continued northbound on Avery Drive. The bus driver obtained a description of the vehicle and driver, as well as the vehicle licence plate and police were called.

As a result of the investigation, the driver was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle. The 84 year old Espanola woman was charged with the offence of Fail to Stop for School Bus, which carries a $490 fine and 6 demerit points.

Assault

On September 13, 2017 at approximately 5:24 pm, Espanola Police were called to a residence on Marguerite Street regarding a domestic dispute in progress at that location. Officers attended and investigation determined that a male had been driving down Mead Blvd with his wife and teenage daughter. While arguing with the women the male had suddenly stopped the vehicle and began assaulting both his daughter and his wife inside the vehicle. The male then drove back to their residence where he then smashed the windshield of one of their vehicles. Police were called by a witness as the incident was taking place and officers attended the scene within minutes. The officers placed the male under arrest and during the arrest the male resisted the officers and was taken to the ground in order to get him under control.

Subsequent investigation also revealed previous incidents of assault on the female by the same male, occurring over the past several months.

As a result of the investigation, a 45 year old Espanola man was charged with four counts of Assault, one count of Utter Threats, one count of Resist Arrest and one count of Mischief Under $5000. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Assault & Mischief

On September 14, 2017 at approximately 9:04 am, Espanola Police received several 911 calls regarding a disturbance in the area of Tudhope and Spanish River Drive. Witnesses advised police dispatch that a male was observed assaulting a female at that location. Police attended the scene immediately and located a male and female youth in that area who were obviously involved in an altercation. Witnesses were interviewed and it was determined that the male had grabbed the female by the neck during an argument, and had also damaged the witness’ fence.

As a result of the investigation, a 16 year old male from Sagamok was charged with Assault and Mischief Under $5000. He will appear in Espanola court on October 23, 2017 to answer to the charges.

Impaired Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle

On September 14, 2017 at approximately 3:12 pm, Espanola Police received information from a concerned citizen that a male who had been drinking had left his residence driving a vehicle. The complainant was concerned for public safety as it was early afternoon and school had just concluded, meaning there would be many children walking home and many vehicles driving around the area.

Officers immediately began patrolling the area and located the vehicle parked on Centre Street. Police observed the obviously intoxicated male returning to the vehicle, and intervened before he was able to set the vehicle in motion. The male was arrested for the offence of Impaired Care or Control of a motor vehicle, and was taken to the police station for breath tests. Breath tests determined the male had a blood alcohol concentration that was three times the legal limit for driving.

As a result of the investigation, a 71 year old male was charged with the offences of Impaired Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle, and Care or Control Over 80 mg. He will appear in Espanola court on October 23, 2017 to answer to the charges. He was also subject to a 90 day administrative licence suspension and 7 day vehicle impoundment, pursuant to the Highway Traffic Act regulations.

Failing to Comply with Undertaking and Possession of a Controlled Substance

On September 14, 2017, Espanola Police were called to attend a residence on Spanish River Drive, regarding a male at that location that was causing a disturbance. Police arrived on scene and determined that a male had been causing a disturbance at that residence and was advised that he was no longer welcome but had refused to leave the property. During the investigation police determined that the male was currently on an undertaking in relation to outstanding criminal charges, and was currently failing to comply with one of the conditions. The male was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation, a 33 year old Espanola man was arrested and charged with the offences of Failing to Comply with Undertaking and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He will appear in Espanola court on October 23, 2017.