‘Wiky Rez Dogs’ rescue group wins SPCA chair’s prize for animal welfare

WIIKWEMKOONG—The Wiky Rez Dog Rescue volunteer group was awarded the 2017 Chair’s Award at the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Educational Conference.

“The Chair’s Award is presented on an annual basis to an individual or organization that truly goes above and beyond to make an outstanding contribution to animal welfare,” explained Taryn Byrne, manager of humane programs and community outreach with the SPCA provincial office. “The Wiky Rez Dog Rescue group was nominated by John Greer, executive director of the Welland and District SPCA, for their commitment to the welfare and health dogs in their community.”

“We were very happy and honoured to be recognized by the SPCA,” said Wiky Rez Dog Rescue coordinator Jean Flamand. “We are glad that we are able to help the animals in our community and help educate the people about animal care.”

The Welland and District SPCA was in Wiikemkoong last week with their mobile dog unit, working with the volunteer group and the band to spay, neuter and provide veterinary care to local pets.

“This is the third consecutive year in a row the Welland and District SPCA has worked closely with the Wiky Rez Dog Rescue group to host a spay, neuter and wellness clinic in the community to help reduce the number of community dogs,” said Ms. Byrne. “They have seen a noticeable reduction in the number of free roaming community dogs. This is part of the Welland and District SPCA’s long-term commitment to the Island of Manitoulin to provide a sustainable solution to the animal over population. The Wiky Rez Dog Rescue group reached out to six other communities to obtain services provided at the mobile clinic, with many area veterinarians volunteering. In three years, over 350 surgeries have been performed and over 600 wellness procedures undertaken. All medical records remain on the Island with Island Animal Hospital for follow up care.”