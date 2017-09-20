Sheguiandah Fall Fair offers exhibits, entertainment and family fun

SHEGUIANDAH—It was a beautiful day for the 7th Annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair held at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah on Saturday.

There was a large display of exhibits ranging from flowers, baking, crafts, photographs, vegetables and more, and a special category celebrating Canada 150, which was also the theme of this year’s fair.

There were many first place ribbons around the exhibit room, but the 2017 winner of the exhibit adult category was Vicki Collins of Sheguiandah.

New this year, there were trophies for the school/youth division.

“There was good participation from schools, 4H clubs and children who worked diligently on their own to create crafts, baking, photography and garden vegetables and flowers,” said Marjorie Collie, co-coordinator of the school/youth program at the fair.

The winner of the JK to Grade 1 division was Casey Bowerman, while the winner of the Grade 2 to 4 division was Kristen Bowerman. The winner of the Grade 5 to 8 division was Cole Hughson and the high school division trophy went to Arian Verboom. Kristen Bowerman and Casey Bowerman tied for the title of the winner of the youth category.

“Donations to the school program made it possible to provide monetary prizes to the children with winning entries,” added Ms. Collie. “Generous donations came from Little Current Lions Club, the Northeast Town and individuals. The spirit of the day was one of enthusiasm and excitement as the children mixed and mingles.”

The fair also included many vendors, weaving and pottery making demonstrations and a presentation on the ‘Steele Briggs Seed Company and Sheguiandah’ from Lawrence Pinkney.

George Williamson provided the entertainment throughout the day and there was churned ice-cream and a barbecue for lunch.