Manitoulin Panthers celebrate 2017-2018 rosters

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Panthers Hockey Association (MPHA) celebrated the new season with a jersey presentation and official announcement of the 2017-2018 team rosters at the Little Current recreation centre last Tuesday night.

Following a potluck dinner, MPHA President Kevin Eshkawkogan announced this year’s executive and thanked them and the coaches for all their “hardwork behind the scenes.”

“It takes a lot of people to make this happen for the kids,” said Mr. Eshkawkogan. “Thank you for your hard work and dedication.”

This year’s MPHA executive includes: Jason Hughson, vice-president; Leslie Campbell, registrar; Marcie Hughson, treasurer; Tanya Hughson, ice convenor; Marj Moody, secretary; Kevin Smith, corporate fundraiser direction; and Scott Stephens, development director.

This season’s coaches include: Kevin Eshkawkogan, atom; Jason Hughson, peewee; Steve Campbell, bantam; and novice, Scott Stephens.

Each coach called their players up to the front of the room and presented them with their jersey.

The 2017-2018 novice team includes: Koda Peltier, Jaykob Corbiere, Roen Deschenes, Ryan Carter, June Corbiere, Preston Dey, Tennille Shawanda, Memphis Shawanda, Cohen Rajotte, Lincoln Rancourt, Bryden Romaniuk, James Panamick, Liam Stephens and Treyton Manitowabi.

The peewee team includes: Eli Locke, Delaney Bridgeman, Cole Stack, Annie Balfe, Jordan Cheechoo, Jared Toope, Cole Hughson, Kal Debassige, Cameron Ramsey, Devin Deschenes, Jeremy Campbell, Jorga Peltier, Liam Grey, Brandon Visitor, Brodie Pennie and Lucas Wright.

The bantam team this year is: Abigail Huard, Connor Langlois, Cord Hughson, Damion Debassige, Jacob Campbell, Johnny Bushey, Julian Wemigwans, Latrell Pelltier, Nyron Panamick, Riley Lockeyer, Trent Bell, Ty Bonsall, Zach Guay, Keleb Genereaux, Jaden St. Georges and Boomer Senese.

The atom team is: Corbin Best, Keannu Bisschops, Jack Carter, Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Noah Grenier, Gage Hughson, Isabella Hughson, Kallan Jones, Jack Koehler, William McComb, Jackson Noble, Kyle Nodecker, Greyson Orford, Zach Seguin and Zaagaasge Toulouse.

Following a group photo, NHL legend and Aundeck Omni Kaning resident Reggie Leach gave a motivational speech to the Panther players and wished them a good season.

The teams started their regular season games this past weekend. For information about the league or upcoming games, visit www.manitoulinpanthers.ca.