Kudos to the Little Current Lions Club on Haweater Weekend

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a letter to the Little Current Lions Club and its volunteers and has been reprinted here at the author’s request.

To all Lions members and volunteers for Haweater Weekend:

Congratulations on a memorable 50th Haweater: Our family found everything great. The highlights for us were the parade and fantastic fireworks display. The highlights for our grandchildren (age 2 and 3) were Bouncy Land and the Ultimutts show plus the above.

When we were downtown on Sunday and you were going through the crowd for donations towards fireworks, I was greatly disturbed on how many people said ‘no’ or walked away. Probably 80-90 percent of the downtown crowd only took part in the fireworks portion of Haw. So with this in mind, we would like to contribute $100 to either this year’s fireworks or next.

Thank you all so much for keeping traditions alive.

Rob, Laurie and Mike McCulligh

Jackson, Mel, Aubrey and Jameson Young

Little Current and Sudbury