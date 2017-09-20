Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Hold the presses!

Holy wow! Congratulations to Nick Head-Petersen and Nick Jeeves who finished one of the most grueling challenges that was ever invented, designed and founded by former Islanders Steve and Mike Varieur among others. On their third attempt of the Muskoka River X, a race of 130km without the aid of GPS devices, they competed the odyssey! Swifts and rapids are challenging for some under the best conditions but throw in 12 hours of exhaustion and darkness being distorted with bright lights and eerie shadows. Also, navigation when you can never be exactly sure where you are, through the night is a feat in itself. The pair not only managed the perils of the waters but also had to traverse 20 portages on top of that. All told, the racers finished with an official time of 23 hours and 10 minutes. Way to go guys, Voyageur toques off to you!

Mindemoya Brewers repeat as Island Fastball Champs

The Mindemoya Brewers downed the regular season winning, Gore Bay side. The Brewers won the first game 12-2. Chris King got a homer in the 1st for a 3-0 lead. They scored another run in the 2nd and then Darryl Van Horn hit a grand slam in the 3rd. By the 5th, it was 12-0 with Gore Bay taking 2 in the bottom of the 5th ending the game there on the mercy rule. Ryan Prior pitched the whole game again for winning side.

In the final game up in Gore Bay the Brewers made it two championships in a row. They won the game 7-1 as Jason Thibault went the distance and also contributed with 3 hits. Justin Lanktree and Devin Lockeyer chipped in with 2-run home runs.

Ryan Prior, Chris King, Darryl Vanhorn, Devin Lockeyer, Tyler King, Cole King, Al Lanktree, Justin Lanktree, Parker Dickinson, Jeff Delange, Andrew Argall, Nick Head-Peterson, Jason Thibault, Ben Cranston, Dawson Campbell, Barry Barnes, Zach Corrigan and coach/GM Stuart Pearson.

Panther Points

The Panther Bantams are off to a great start, registering a nice 4-0 W in exhibition play against the Copper Cliff Redman! Good hard team play with Abby and Julian sharing the game between the pipes and making some great saves!

Good luck on your upcoming season: Trent B., Ty B., Johnny B., Jacob C., Damion D., Kaleb G., Zack G., Abigayle H., Cord H., Connor L., Riley L., Nyron P., Lattrell P., Boomer S., Jaden S. and Julian W.

Rapids rage!

Congratulations to Greg Trudeau-Paquet and his NOJHL French River Rapids squad as they have started their season off on a very positive fashion. The improved French River Rapids continue to impress early into the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s regular season as they registered their third win and seventh point in their first five matches. After picking up only eight points in all of 2016-17, the Rapids are well on their way to a turnaround year!

Greg is the team’s leading scorer and third best in the league overall with eight points in his five games. The team although early in this campaign are sitting in second spot in the Eastern Division with a 3 – 1 – 1 record, just a tick behind the Powassan Voodoos with eight points. Keep up the good work, guys!

Equestrian rising through the ranks

Bronwyn Cooper, who has been riding through local horse shows on Manitoulin then Ontario level jumping and show classes, is now riding in the sunny southern United States through our winter to the next level. Bronwyn competed in her first ever Mini Medal Gymnastic class which included a flat ride with very specific requirements followed immediately by a jumping phase. So much to remember! Looking at the ride schematic, I don’t know how you did it Bronwyn. Congrats to you on your third place finish!

MSMA road trip?

Many members of the Manitoulin School of Martial Arts will put in a strong showing of the eighth annual Gathering of Styles in Sudbury. The event is a great showcase of many versions of “combat arts” on September 30.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com