Artists enjoy a ‘paint-out’ in Manitowaning 

MANITOWANING—Paulette Soganich, Cliff Jewell and Marian Barnett set up for a day of art en plein air. They are part of a group which has been painting and drawing at various sites over the summer.

“Manitoulin Island has so many special places we wanted to paint,” Ms. Soganich explains. “We narrowed it down to eight over the season, finishing up with the view near Willisville on September 12.”

“Today, we are working across from Burns Wharf, a challenging subject with the buildings, the Norisle, the sun on the water, and the constantly changing cloud patterns,” Ms. Soganich adds.

“Working alongside other artists makes it interesting,” Mr. Jewell says. “We paint a similar scene, but at the end of the day, everyone’s results are unique.”

If you would like to try the plein air experience, call Ms. Soganich at 705-368-3084 to get on the email list. Right now, the library in Little Current is featuring a display of local plein air art in various media until Thanksgiving.