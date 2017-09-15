Ride Manitoulin benefits Alzheimer’s society

MINDEMOYA—Monies raised by Ride Manitoulin at its Motorcycle Rally 2017 will stay on Manitoulin and benefit the Alzheimer’s Society.

Members of the Ride Manitoulin Committee, including Jud White, Anna Orford, Cheryl Sheppard, Louise Blackwood, John Shields and president Randy Bowerman, presented a cheque in the amount of $4,000 to Maxine Mayotte and Anik Roy of the Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay and Districts Alzheimer’s Society, last week.

Ms. Roy noted that the Alzheimer’s Society had attended the Ride Manitoulin Motorcycle Rally 2017, with a booth set up at the event to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Ms. Mayotte confirmed, “the funds we have been presented with will stay on Manitoulin Island for programming and staffing.” She explained the Alzheimer’s Society has an office in Manitowaning and soon there will be staff on hand every day.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors for making Ride Manitoulin Motorcycle Rally 2017 a huge success,” said Ms. Auxier. “We were able to raise $4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society with all monies staying on Manitoulin Island.”