Manitoulin Island Rainbow elementary schools welcome new principals

MANITOULIN—Some Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) elementary schools welcomed new principals when classes resumed for the 2017-2018 school year. The board also appointed a Principal of Program, Kindergarten to Grade 6-Literacy.

For Manitoulin Island, two schools have welcomed new principals this fall. Christy Case is now the principal at Little Current Public School. Ms. Case has served as principal of Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) and Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay.

Prior to becoming a principal, Christy Case was vice-principal of Little Current Public School. She was also a teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing. Principal Case has taught various grades from Kindergarten to Grade 8 in Rainbow Schools on Manitoulin Island. She welcomes her return to Little Current Public School to work with students, staff, parents/guardians and the community.

David Wiwchar is the new principal of Central Manitoulin Public School. Mr. Wiwchar has served in administrative roles at S. Geiger Public School, Webbwood Public School, Lively District Secondary School, and most recently, Manitoulin Secondary School. He also served as a science teacher and vice-principal at Lasalle Secondary School.

Mr. Wiwchar was the Regional Environmental Education Lead for Northeastern Ontario and continues to provide leadership in environmental sustainability. He looks forward to working with students, staff, parents/guardians and the community in his new role at Central Manitoulin Public School.