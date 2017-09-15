Health Unit reports second confirmed human case of West Nile virus

The Sudbury & District Health Unit is confirming a second human case of West Nile virus in its service area in 2017. This is the fourth human case in the Health Unit’s service area since 2006, when the first case was confirmed.

The Health Unit is reminding everyone that the West Nile virus is present in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. “Late summer is typically the time of greatest risk for contracting West Nile virus. This is when mosquitoes can carry higher levels of virus, and it is also a time when people might not be as diligent about protecting themselves from mosquito bites,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury & District Medical Officer of Health. “Taking precautions to avoid becoming infected with West Nile virus is important,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

Symptoms of West Nile virus can range from mild to severe, and include fever, head and body aches, mild rash, and swollen lymph glands. If you develop more serious symptoms of West Nile virus illness, such as severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, or high fever, seek immediate medical attention.

Avoid mosquito bites and reduce your risk—here’s how:

Around the home

Install or repair screens. Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having well-fitting screens on all of your windows and doors.

Remove standing water from around your home where mosquitoes could lay their eggs.

Protect yourself

Wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts; long pants; shoes; and socks when outside, especially from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Use a Health Canada approved insect repellent and be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations.

For more information about West Nile virus, please contact your local office of the Sudbury & District Health Unit or visit www.sdhu.com.